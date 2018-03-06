There are disturbing new details this morning that accuse the owner of Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts of a hostile work environment, including sexual harassment.

Three former female employees filed a lawsuit against owner Lawrence Shipley.

The women claim that for years Shipley would touch them inappropriately and made sexual comments toward them. One of the women says Shipley regularly made comments about her race and would mock her accent.

One of the women also claimed Shipley would stare at her breasts and crotch area, KPRC-TV reported.

She also said Shipley used a derogatory term to describe Mexicans. Another woman named in the lawsuit said Shipley made inappropriate comments to her about Mexicans, KRPC-TV reported.



All three of the women are Hispanic and all three were fired in 2016.

The women are seeking damages for pay, emotional pain and suffering as well as attorneys fees. Shipley called the lawsuit a "baseless, pathetic accusation" in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.