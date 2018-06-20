Lawmakers Work Late into the Evening on Immigration Bills - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Lawmakers Work Late into the Evening on Immigration Bills

Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions chairs the House Rules Committee

By Julie Fine

Published 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lawmakers Work Late into the Evening on Immigration Bills
    NBC 5 News
    U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-TX, is the chairman of the House of Representatives Rules Committee

    Lawmakers on the Rules Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives spent Wednesday evening working on two immigration bills set to go to the house floor Thursday. The Rules Committee is the first step to getting the bills there.

    There is a conservative bill and a more moderate one, which addresses family separation for detainees.

    Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions chairs the Rules Committee, and was vocal in the meeting. He said policy to address children at the border should be included in both pieces of legislation.

    Negotiations to get the necessary votes to get a bill passed could continue into early Thursday morning.

    Trump Admin. Family Separation Policy Stirs Anger, Protests

    [NATL]Trump Administration's Migrant Family Separation Policy Stirs Anger, Protests

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices