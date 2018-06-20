Lawmakers Work Late into the Evening on Immigration Bills

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-TX, is the chairman of the House of Representatives Rules Committee

Lawmakers on the Rules Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives spent Wednesday evening working on two immigration bills set to go to the house floor Thursday. The Rules Committee is the first step to getting the bills there.

There is a conservative bill and a more moderate one, which addresses family separation for detainees.

Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions chairs the Rules Committee, and was vocal in the meeting. He said policy to address children at the border should be included in both pieces of legislation.

Negotiations to get the necessary votes to get a bill passed could continue into early Thursday morning.