Law Enforcement Officer Killed in Crash Near Decatur

A deputy inspector general with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department died in a Wednesday crash near Decatur.

Department of Public Safety officials said at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Troopers were called to a crah on Farm to Market Road 51, about four miles north of Decatur. Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Impala, has been identified as 46-year-old Richard Hale, a deputy inspector general for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's Office of Inspector General, which investigates possible criminal activity of TJJD employees or possible criminal activity taking place at TJJD facilities.

Officials with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said Hale was returning from a meeting and still on-duty when the crash occurred. Hale had been with the department since 2017. Prior to TJJD, Hale was an officer for the Decatur Police Department for nine years.

The driver of the other truck was not injured.