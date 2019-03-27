As North Texas continues to grow, so does the need for police officers to keep everyone safe. Right now, Dallas police are short hundreds of officers, while crime and response times are rising. (Published 2 hours ago)

As North Texas continues to grow at a furious pace, so must the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that keep our communities safe.

It's why dozens of them will be at DFW Airport Wednesday for a massive hiring fair.

"It's about moving mountains," said DFW Airport Assistant Police Chief Lonnie Freeman. "And those mountains are vacancies at police departments all over the country."

The Dallas Police Department tends to grab most of the headlines when it comes to staffing shortfalls and recruiting. But most area law enforcement agencies say recruiting is a never-ending cycle for them as well.

And though they regularly find themselves competing for recruits through salaries, benefits, pensions, etc, they hope Wednesday's event, bringing them all together in one place, shows that keeping North Texas safe trumps everything else.

"We want all of our communities to be safe and secure," said Freeman. "And so this is one of the ways we can bring more people into the family. Because that's what this is. You're looking at a law enforcement family. And we're trying to grow that family."

The hiring fair will take place at the Drive Nation building (2550 Rental Car Drive) near the south entrance of DFW Airport from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The event is free to attend. No prior law enforcement experience is needed.