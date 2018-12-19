Lauren Kavanaugh, 'Girl In The Closet', Arrested

A woman who became known nationwide as 'The Girl in the Closet' after she told her story of the sexual and physical abuse she endured inside a home in Dallas County is now facing charges herself for sexual assault, according to police. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Lewisville Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying they received a tip this week that a 14-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a suspect who was identified as Lauren Kavanaugh.

Detectives interviewed the victim and her parents, who said the girl met Kavanaugh on a Facebook page Kavanaugh had set-up as a way to reach out to victims of abuse and offer support or comfort, said police.

The victim and Kavanaugh allegedly entered into a relationship, and the victim's parents told detectives Kavanaugh was living with them.

Family Eagerly Awaits Reunion With Adopted Daughter

A Van Zandt County family eagerly awaits to be reunited with a little girl they had adopted at birth, but had to return to her birth mother after an attorney's error. The girl's birth mother and step-father were eventually jailed after the child, Lauren, was found to have been abused and neglected. (Originally aired June 20, 2001) (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013)

Detectives said they interviewed Kavanaugh, who admitted to a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old.

Kavanaugh gained national attention in 2001 when she was rescued from a mobile home in Hutchins where she endured years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of her mother and stepfather.

A neighbor tipped off authorities to the abuse.

Kavanaugh is being held in the Denton County Jail on a Sexual Assault of a Child charge. Her bail was set at $10,000.

Lewisville Police say there could be more victims and are encouraging parents to talk with their children to see if they could have had contact with Kavanaugh through Facebook.

If you believe you or your child could have been a victim, contact Lewisville Police.

