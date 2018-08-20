The new Dallas ISD buses at Forester Field House in Dallas on Aug. 8, 2018. The is the first year that Dallas ISD is providing its own transportation for students.

The first day for Dallas ISD’s new bus service — well, it came up flat.

The system, hurriedly created in six months after voters chose to shutter busing operator Dallas County Schools last November, groaned under the weight of transporting 30,000 students for the first time, with late buses and a clogged customer service hotline.

For some campuses, buses were 30 or more minutes late for both morning arrival and afternoon departure. In some instances, parents told the district that their students' buses didn't arrive at all.

