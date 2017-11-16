Last-Minute Funding Saves Dallas Holiday Parade

Parade organizers say they need to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to host the annual Dallas Holiday Parade. The deadline to secure funding for crucial costs is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Organizers for the Dallas Holiday Parade say they've raised the funds needed for this year's $374,000 event.

Jeffrey Giles, executive producer of the parade, confirmed with NBC DFW Thursday that a "major Dallas corporation" stepped forward to cover the cost of the parade. Giles did not go into further detail on that sponsor.

He added that parade organizers planned to meet with the corporate sponsor Thursday afternoon. The sponsor would be announced Friday.

Giles didn't give a date for this year's parade.



The announcement comes after organizers struggled to secure major funding for the parade after its past benefactor, Children's Health, pulled its sponsorship this past May.



The Holiday Parade last year was canceled last year due to inclement weather.

