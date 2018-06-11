Monday is the last day a grassroots campaign can gather signatures to try and ensure every employee within the city of Dallas receives paid sick leave.

Some 65,000 signatures are needed to send the ordinance to voters in the fall.

Several organizations and two city council members are pushing for paid sick leave to be mandatory for workers in the city.

Council members Philip Kingston and Adam Medrano have joined organizations including the Texas Organizing Project and the Texas Freedom Network to support the campaign.

There are an estimated 300,000 workers in Dallas, roughly 41 percent of the workforce, that do not get sick pay.

Those working in retail, construction, hospitality, and food and service industry are among the most affected employees.

Texas Organizing Project tells NBC 5 they will continue to gather signatures into the afternoon before turning the petition into City Hall by the close of business on Monday.

Recently, a similar “paid sick leave” ordinance was passed in Austin, but it is now receiving a lot of pushback.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several organizations in a lawsuit challenging the paid sick leave ordinance. He stated the ordinance “is an attempt to unlawfully and inappropriately usurp the authority of the state lawmakers chosen by Texas voters.”

