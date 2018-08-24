East Dallas Homes on Display in Huge Open House Event

Realtors are teaming up and holding the largest collective open house in East Dallas. (Published 56 minutes ago)

If you are looking for a new home in Dallas, this weekend may be the time to get out on the house hunt.

Several realtors are teaming up for a collective open house in East Dallas with homes in the Lower Greenville and Knox-Henderson neighborhoods on display.

Realtors are trying something new to close the deal. They are leveraging their influence and the reach of social media.

More than 25 homes will be on display for an open house Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"People want to see homes online and then they want to get into the house as well,” said realtor Karen Hartman. “If we all unite and do an open house on the same day we make it easy on the consumer and we get to show off our great properties.

Right now homes are staying on the market a little bit longer than sellers would like. According to the Texas Realtors Association, when the month of June 2018 was compared to June 2017, the median price for a home in Dallas-Fort Worth increased 6.3 percent. The number of listings have increased 13 percent, but closing sales are slightly down 3 percent.

"This area is historic, it's walkable and close to U.S. 75. We’re looking forward to meeting the new families this weekend,” said Hartman.

Businesses and restaurants in the area are also joining in and offering discounts to potential buyers.

To see a slide show of some of the homes or to register your home to be a part of the open house, click here.

ONLINE: 75206 Home Tour