The Denton Fire Department has shut down a large portion of Fort Worth Drive in Denton as crews try to cap a large natural gas leak, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Fort Worth Drive is currently closed from Interstate 35-E south to Country Club Road.

Investigators are asking drivers to seek a different route as crews work to fix the leak.

Right now there is no estimate on how long the road may be closed.

