Crews have contained a large grass fire in Ellis County.



The fire started at about 1 p.m. Tuesday near Ovilla and Uhl roads on the city line of Red Oak and Glenn Heights.

Flames could be seen shooting above the trees. The fire was close to a neighborhood. But no evacuations or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



