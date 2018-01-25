Large Grass Fire at Golf Course in Denton

Crews are battling a large grass fire at a golf course in Denton County. The fire started at about 11:15 Thursday morning. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

A large grass fire burned about 250 acres at a golf course in Denton County Thursday.

The fire started at about 11:15 a.m. on the course at Robson Ranch, in the 10000 block of Robson Ranch Road, in south Denton.

About 30 units and 100 firefighters from the Denton and Argyle fire departments worked to put out the fire.

By 2 p.m., crews had cleared the area of fire and were monitoring for hot spots. A preliminary estimate indicated as many as 250 acres were burned.



No structures were threatened by the fire, no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

