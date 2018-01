Several fire departments are currently fighting a large grass fire that is burning in Wise County, south of Boyd. (Published 3 hours ago)

Several fire departments are currently fighting a large grass fire that is burning in Wise County, south of Boyd.

The fire is burning near the intersection of CR 4791 and CR 4790. That's just south of F.M. 2048, which is about half way between Boyd and Briar.

The fire has already burned at least eight acres.

One structure is in danger of the fire, but crews are working to protect it.



Large Grass Fire Burning in Wise County

Several fire departments are currently fighting a large grass fire that is burning in Wise County, south of Boyd. (Published 3 hours ago)

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.