The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating a large fire at a pallet storage facility Wednesday.

At about 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to Texas Pallet on the 5200 block of Elliot Reeder Road.

Firefighters discovered a large fire outside the building. Officials said the flames were at least 40- or 50-feet tall, and numerous pallets were involved.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.