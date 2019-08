No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at condominiums in Fort Worth Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the condominiums located in the 6000 block of Westridge Lane at 8:20 p.m. Friday night.

Nine people were displaced and a total of six condominiums were impacted by the fire, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The American Red Cross arrived to help those displaced by the fire, officials say.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.