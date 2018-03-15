Large Fire at Fertilizer Facility in Cresson - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Large Fire at Fertilizer Facility in Cresson

Published 6 minutes ago

    Firefighters in Hood County are battling a large fire reportedly burning at a fertilizer plant in Cresson.

    First responders from multiple jurisdictions have responded to the fire.

    There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

    Cresson is located about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

