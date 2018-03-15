Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Firefighters in Hood County are battling a large fire reportedly burning at a fertilizer plant in Cresson.

First responders from multiple jurisdictions have responded to the fire.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.



Cresson is located about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth.



