HazMat crews fought a large fire that broke out at chemical warehouse in Mesquite Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responded about 1 a.m. to the Fritz Industries warehouse at 500 Sam Houston Road where chemical products are manufactured. There were safety concerns for firefighters and they’re fighting the fire defensively, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.