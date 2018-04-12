Firefighters in Irving battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Irving Thursday morning. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Firefighters in Irving battled a large fire flamed by strong winds at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. at the Woodchase and Clarendon Apartments on the 3800 block of North Belt Line Road.

The fire was quickly escalated to three alarms, with smoke and flames being seen soaring from the roof of a two-story building. About 60 firefighters, with crews from Irving and Dallas, gained control of the fire after more than an hour.



There have been no reports of injuries.

About 22 apartments were damage by the fire, though it's unclear how many people have been affected. Irving's Office of Emergency Management had a team at the scene helping those residents.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

