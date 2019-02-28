Large Fire Erupts in Downtown Dallas Building

A huge plume of smoke erupts from a fire at a downtown Dallas apartment complex Thursday morning. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Emergency officials are responding to a large fire in downtown Dallas Thursday morning.

Early reports indicated the fire was at the Mosaic Dallas Apartments, located along the 300 block of North Akard Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews suspected the fire may have originated in a restaurant kitchen on the first floor of the complex.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

All Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail lines were resumed as crews responded. DART resumed normal service shortly before noon.

