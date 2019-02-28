Large Fire Erupts in Downtown Dallas Building - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Large Fire Erupts in Downtown Dallas Building

All downtown Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail lines were temporarily suspended

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Emergency officials are responding to a large fire in downtown Dallas Thursday morning.

    Early reports indicated the fire was at the Mosaic Dallas Apartments, located along the 300 block of North Akard Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews suspected the fire may have originated in a restaurant kitchen on the first floor of the complex.

    There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

    All Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail lines were resumed as crews responded. DART resumed normal service shortly before noon.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

