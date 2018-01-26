Dallas firefighters battled flames at a home in Oak Cliff early Friday morning. (Published 50 minutes ago)

One person has died after a fire destroyed a home in the Kessler Park area of Oak Cliff Friday morning, authorities say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of North Oak Cliff Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed the one-story house engulfed in flames.

A Dallas fire official told NBC 5 that one person was unaccounted for. It was later confirmed that person was found deceased in the home.



The house was considered to be a total loss.



NBC 5 has left messages with authorities for more information.

Check back for more on this developing story.

