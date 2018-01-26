1 Dead After Large Fire Destroys Oak Cliff Home Friday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Large Fire Destroys Oak Cliff Home Friday Morning

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    One person has died after a fire destroyed a home in the Kessler Park area of Oak Cliff Friday morning, authorities say.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue was called at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of North Oak Cliff Boulevard.

    Video from the scene showed the one-story house engulfed in flames.

    A Dallas fire official told NBC 5 that one person was unaccounted for. It was later confirmed that person was found deceased in the home.

    The house was considered to be a total loss.

    NBC 5 has left messages with authorities for more information.

    Check back for more on this developing story.

