One person has died after a fire destroyed a home in the Kessler Park area of Oak Cliff Friday morning, authorities say.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was called at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of North Oak Cliff Boulevard.
Video from the scene showed the one-story house engulfed in flames.
A Dallas fire official told NBC 5 that one person was unaccounted for. It was later confirmed that person was found deceased in the home.
The house was considered to be a total loss.
NBC 5 has left messages with authorities for more information.
