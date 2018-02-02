Fort Worth Rapper Monte Wayne Remembered at Vigil

Police are trying to find the man who killed a well-known Fort Worth rapper. On Friday night, a large crowd of family and friends gathered to say goodbye at a candlelight vigil. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

Fort Worth police are trying to find the man who killed a well-known local rapper. On Friday night, a large crowd of family and friends gathered to say goodbye at a candlelight vigil.

Police have not made any arrests, but they are following leads and say they believe this was an isolated incident.

Thirty-six-year-old Demonta Tanksley was shot to death at a home on South Meadow Drive Tuesday morning. His mother told NBC 5 he was visiting a friend who had called him over to talk about a rumor. Witnesses heard shots and Tanksley never made it back out the door.

He was better known as Monte Wayne, a prominent rapper and promoter in the Fort Worth club scene.

A big crowd of friends and family gathered around his car Friday night with photos of Monte and his music playing from the speakers. Friends talked about how he'd inspired them to start their own music careers, while his mother said he was a loving son who did everything with her.

"Nobody was ever a stranger to him. He got along with everybody. Even when people got into it, he tried to make peace," said Monte's mother, Wanda Tanksley. "I just hope they catch who did it to him. I really do. He didn't deserve this. He was only 36 years old. That was too young to die."

One friend at the vigil called Monte the "voice of Funkytown."

This is the city's eighth homicide so far this year. Anyone with information should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.