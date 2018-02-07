Large Stone Falls Out of Engagement Ring After Other Issues

An engagement ring is supposed to be something to show off, but a Lewisville newlywed's dream ring turned into a prolonged nightmare after the center stone fell out. (Published 6 hours ago)

An engagement ring is supposed to be something to show off, but a Lewisville newlywed's dream ring turned into a prolonged nightmare after the center stone fell out.

The incident was the latest in a string of fixes for the ring, so the couple called NBC 5 Responds' Wayne Carter for help.

The engagement ring had a large yellow sapphire center stone that Bobby Clark designed with the staff at Kay Jewelers for his bride-to-be, Brandy.

"When you're looking for a ring for the most beautiful woman in the world, it's hard to do it without getting a little bit of help," Bobby Clark said.

Dog Starts Fire While Stealing Pancakes

In a video posted on Southwick Fire's Facebook page, a dog is shown trying to steal some pancakes on top of the stove and accidentally turns on the gas stove while the owners were not home. A few minutes later, something ignites on the stove and and smoke fills the room, triggering the fire alarm. Luckily, the alarm system alerted emergency responders who arrived at the house in time to contain the flames while the dogs looked on. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

He even paid extra for a replacement plan in case anything went wrong.

It's a good thing he did. The Clarks went through an eight-month-long saga of issues with their engagement ring.

First, one of the diamonds fell out, then a saleswoman convinced Brandy to have the band welded to the engagement ring.

Responds Church Members Lose Money After Parking Lot Repaving Job

"When I got it back, it didn't fit. I couldn't even get it over my knuckle," Brandy Clark said.

Once she got it back, there was a family dinner.

"I just saw this look on my mom's face. She was like, 'What happened to your ring?'" Brandy Clark said.

Texas Kid Jumps Into Action to Stop Bus

A seventh grade student in Texas jumped into the driver's seat of his school bus when he saw the driver having a medical emergency and drove the bus to safety.

(Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

"I looked down, and I had this big gaping hole where my yellow stone was. I'm telling you, I was shaking. I started to cry, I was freaking out," she said.

Her stone was covered under Kay's replacement plan, but when she got it back there was a whole new problem.

Her big yellow sapphire had been replaced with four smaller princess-cut diamonds.

Responds Woman Claims Airbnb Ignores Fake Listings

Kay was willing to take it back and repair it again, but the Clarks wanted their money back, pointing out their ring had been repaired multiple times — gone for anywhere from six to eight weeks each time.

They didn't want to go that long again without a ring.

After they called NBC 5 Responds for help we contacted Kay. They told us, "We are dedicated to exceptional customer service at every stage of the consumer experience. Given this, we take all concerns very seriously and work with each customer to come to a satisfactory resolution."

Witnesses Describe Attack on Florida Couple

First responders are describing their encounter with one of Florida's most gruesome crimes for the first time. Witnesses described what they saw when they found a man trying to eat the face of one of his victims.

(Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

They let Bobby Clark pick out a another stone that was even bigger than the first. Brandy got her ring back in less than two weeks.

One of the things that really helped the couple was that Brandy Clark did all the required inspections of the ring as well. So, her plan was in full force.

Another option if you don't want to deal with all that is to protect your investment with an insurance company.

You will then have the option of getting a cash payment if something goes wrong.

Be sure to read the policy for all the terms.