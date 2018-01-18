Large Brush Fire Burns Near Homes in Southlake

Southlake firefighters battled a large brush fire Thursday afternoon that was burning near several homes. (Published 3 hours ago)

Southlake firefighters have extinguished a large brush fire that was burning dangerously close to several homes Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 3 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Shady Oaks.

The city of Southlake said in a tweet that Shady Oaks is closed in both directions from FM 1709 to just south of Durham Intermediate School.

An estimated seven acres have burned, including parts of several homes' backyards.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.



