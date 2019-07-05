The Fourth of July fireworks show in Lake Dallas came to an abrupt end Thursday night after an equipment malfunction resulted in a large blast, officials say. (Published July 5, 2019)

The Fourth of July fireworks show in Lake Dallas came to an abrupt end Thursday night after an equipment malfunction resulted in a large blast, officials say.

A City of Lake Dallas Facebook post detailed the incident at the Lake Cities 4th of July ceremony. At least one person had minor injuries, according to the city's statement.

Video posted to social media appears to show fireworks exploding very close to the ground.

Some of the vendor's equipment used for the show was damaged, the city said.

It was the vendor's second year supplying fireworks for the Lake Dallas Independence Day show, according to the city statement. It noted the vendor, which hasn't been named, has more than 25 years of experience and was formerly the vendor for Denton's Fourth of July fireworks show.

"Thank you to everyone for your understanding and for heeding the fallout zones that were roped off so this did not cause serious injuries to the attendees," the post read.

An investigation is underway to find what caused the blast.

