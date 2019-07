A section of road on Interstate 35W buckled in Burleson, Texas on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A section of Interstate 35W buckled in Burleson Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Only one lane of the highway is getting by south of Renfro Street, Burleson police tweeted around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police advised drivers to find an alternate route and did not have a time estimate on repairs.

