Lancaster Teen Killed After Using 5 Miles App - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Procession Carries Slain Officer to Visita...
OLY-DFW

Lancaster Teen Killed After Using 5 Miles App

Police say Cage was using the app to buy a phone and it’s unknown what transpired leading up to the shooting.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		2439
    2
    Germany    		4127
    3
    Netherlands    		3227
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lancaster Teen Killed After Using 5 Miles App

    An 18-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday in Lancaster after using the 5 Miles app to buy a phone, police said.

    Gerard Iron Cage was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rockbrook Street.

    Cage was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

    Police say Cage was using the app to buy a phone and it’s unknown what transpired leading up to the shooting.

    Witnesses told police they saw a white, newer-model Dodge pickup occupied by a male driver and female passenger. The driver fired several shots at the victim and sped off, witnesses told police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices