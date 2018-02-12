Lancaster Teen Killed After Using 5 Miles App

An 18-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday in Lancaster after using the 5 Miles app to buy a phone, police said.

Gerard Iron Cage was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rockbrook Street.

Cage was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

Police say Cage was using the app to buy a phone and it’s unknown what transpired leading up to the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw a white, newer-model Dodge pickup occupied by a male driver and female passenger. The driver fired several shots at the victim and sped off, witnesses told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.