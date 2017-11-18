LaDainian Tomlinson Gives Back to the Fort Worth Community

2100 families in the Fort Worth area will now be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.



LaDainian Tomlinson, former TCU frog and NFL player, partnered with Albertson’s Tom Thumb to host the annual turkey drive for less fortunate families.

Hundreds of volunteers came together at the TCU Campus to help with the cause.

For more than a decade, Tomlinson gave hosted the drive in San Diego, while he was a San Diego Charger. However, this year is his seventh year in Fort Worth.

“So now, years later to be back here doing something positive is truly rewarding,” said Tomlinson.



