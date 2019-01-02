Investigators in Hood County want to know who is distributing Ku Klux Klan flyers.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for the person who has been distributing KKK flyers in Wolfe City.

The sheriff's department said residents began reporting the flyers on Dec. 29, saying they'd discovered Ku Klux Klan flyers left at their homes.

The flyers were sealed inside a plastic bag and weighted down with a rock. Police said they appear to have been tossed at random onto residential driveways.

Each of the more than 80 flyers recovered from citizens was the same. They began with the Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan letterhead followed by a form to be filled out -- presumably by those who wanted to become members.

"This kind of activity is very unsettling to everyone and it was evident in the number of houses we responded to Saturday night. I want to assure the public that we are working with Chief Martin and conducting a thorough investigation," said Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks.

Officials with the sheriff's department said there is no immediate threat to life or property and they ask if anyone receives one of the flyers, or one similar, to report it to either the Wolfe City Police Department or the Hunt County Sheriff's Department.