Krum ISD Ask State Officials to Investigate Grading Allegations

There is backlash over a North Texas school district's class rank change, and who benefited. Some parents and students in Krum ISD say a popular vice principal's future is now in question, for speaking out. (Published Friday, Oct. 12, 2018)

The Krum ISD Board of Trustees have ask the Region 11 Education Service Center to investigate grading allegations made against district employees.

Parents in Krum first raised the issue at last week’s school board meeting. Complaints over the way some students class rank rose, while others fell.

In 2017, Krum ISD changed the way it tabulates class rankings. The changes took effect with students entering their junior year in the 2017-2018 school year. Those students are now seniors. The change combined dual credit courses and AP courses into the same category.

Krum ISD issued a statement, which read, in part: "While we do not believe there have been any unethical uses of administrative power, we will be conducting an audit of our procedures and policies and how they are being applied."

District officials said on Monday, to maintain transparency, they ask the Region 11 Education Service Center to investigate. The district says all records will be opened and employees will be made available to the Service Center for the independent investigation.

In a statement, district officials say "KISD believes the independent investigation will exonerate the district and its employees of what KISD is confident are false accusations. The independent investigation’s report will be received by the Board of Trustees and shared with the public to the greatest extent permitted by law. KISD takes its reputation for integrity and honesty seriously, and will take whatever steps are necessary to maintain and protect its reputation, including, but not limited to, actions against anyone who would dishonor our institution by violating our rules or policies."





Later in the press release, the Board of Trustees says an unrelated personnel issue has been mischaracterized as being part of this investigation, however adds that personnel matters can not be discussed publicly but assures that any personnel matters will be made independent of the investigation.

Last week, Bernard Lightfoot, an assistant principal at Krum High School, was called to a meeting at district headquarters. Earlier, a family friend told NBC 5 Lightfoot was given the option to resign or be fired for bringing the grading issue to administrators. Following Friday's meeting, Lightfoot left without comment. District officials also had no comment.

The Board of Trustees has called a special meeting that will be held on Thursday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Krum ISD Administration Building. The only major item on the agenda, which will be handled in a closed session, is the employment of Lightfoot. Board members will then return to the public meeting to discuss any action taken on the closed session discussion.