Komen's "More Than Pink" Walk Makes Debut in Fort Worth

For the first time, Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk came to Fort Worth on Saturday.

Thousands of people showed up to see how the event compared to the old “Race for the Cure”.

Organizers said they hope the event will encourage people to do more than just wear pink, but to actively participate in the fight against breast cancer.

While the event’s signature color remains pink, it incorporated new colors to represent “research, care, action, and community”.

“Our message is about really more than wearing a color, and about taking action. Action is fundraising, encouraging your friend to get a mammogram, action is providing a meal for someone who is in treatment,”” said Christina Alford, senior vice president of development with Susan G. Komen.

The event also no longer features a run element, but a walk.

Organizers said this would be a better way for attendees to talk, connect, and create a greater sense of community.

The More Than Pink Walk also has a new goal of reducing breast cancer deaths in the United States by 50 percent by 2026.

