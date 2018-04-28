Komen's "More Than Pink" Walk Makes Debut in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Komen's "More Than Pink" Walk Makes Debut in Fort Worth

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Komen's "More Than Pink" Walk Makes Debut in Fort Worth
    NBC 5 News
    For the first time, Susan G. Komen’s "More Than Pink Walk" came to Fort Worth on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

    For the first time, Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk came to Fort Worth on Saturday.

    Thousands of people showed up to see how the event compared to the old “Race for the Cure”.

    Organizers said they hope the event will encourage people to do more than just wear pink, but to actively participate in the fight against breast cancer.

    While the event’s signature color remains pink, it incorporated new colors to represent “research, care, action, and community”.

    US Tech Companies Are Rich. Like Really, Really Rich

    [NATL] 7 Facts About How Mind-Bogglingly Rich US Tech Companies Have Become
    Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File

    “Our message is about really more than wearing a color, and about taking action. Action is fundraising, encouraging your friend to get a mammogram, action is providing a meal for someone who is in treatment,”” said Christina Alford, senior vice president of development with Susan G. Komen.

    The event also no longer features a run element, but a walk.

    Organizers said this would be a better way for attendees to talk, connect, and create a greater sense of community.

    The More Than Pink Walk also has a new goal of reducing breast cancer deaths in the United States by 50 percent by 2026.

    NBC 5 is a proud sponsor of the event.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices