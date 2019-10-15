Klyde Warren Park Unveils Expansion Plan Renderings

If you're a fan of Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, you're in luck because more greenspace is coming. New renderings were revealed Tuesday of what it will look like. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Plans call for 36,000-square foot multi-use green space which will be expanded to the west over Woodall Rodgers Freeway toward Field Street.

A project update for Klyde Warren 2.0 is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Savor at the park.

A new three-story enclosed special events pavilion, between St. Paul and Akard streets, will also have a cafe, a rooftop deck and a special events ballroom. Renting the space will contribute to the upkeep of the park and ensure the park will remain free.

The space west of the pavilion along Akard Street will include 36,000 square feet of multi-use space for markets, festivals and recreation.

Construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2021 with a completion date of mid-2024, park officials said in a news release. The expansion was first announced last October.

In addition to unveiling the plans, the park announced three major private gifts to help pay for the approximate $60 million needed to pay for costs and amenities. The gifts include $20 million from Amy and Kelcy Warren, $1 million from Oncor and a generous donation from Miyama USA Texas.

Later this year Klyde Warren Park will welcome its 10 millionth visitor since opening in 2012, making it one of the most frequented destinations in the city. It is estimated that Klyde Warren Park has had an $2.5 billion economic impact on Dallas.

Photo credit: Klyde Warren Park

