'King of Country' George Strait to Perform at New Dickies Arena

Fort Worth has finally crossed his mind again after all these years.

Country music legend George Strait is scheduled to play at Dickies Arena on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The performance, which is the first concert announced at the new venue, will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $19.82 to $250, with limited tickets available at $19.82 to commemorate one of Strait’s only Fort Worth performances at Billy Bob’s in 1982. VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

“We are thrilled make Texas legend George Strait our first concert announcement at Dickies Arena,” Trail Drive Management Corp.’s Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena, said in a statement. “This performance will be in one of George Strait’s most intimate arena settings, and we can’t wait to bring this to Fort Worth.”

Asleep at the Wheel will open for Strait.

Strait has sold more than 68.5 million records and has 60 no. 1 songs, more than any other artist in history. The King of Country Music is also the only artist in history to have a top ten hit every year for thirty years.