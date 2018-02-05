The First Lego League Regional Championship Robotics Tournament took place on Saturday at Parish Episcopal School. At the tournament, 60 teams of nearly 600 North Texas youth put their hard work to the test. All of the kids participating range from ages 9-14. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

Kids Put Lego Skills to the Test in Competition

The First Lego League Regional Championship Robotics Tournament took place on Saturday at Parish Episcopal School.

At the tournament, 60 teams of nearly 600 North Texas youth put their hard work to the test. All of the kids participating range from ages 9-14.

The competition’s theme was “Hydro Dynamics” and the teams had to create and program robots using Legos that would help solve issues within the human water cycle. They then put their creations in a 2.5 minute match in the tournament.

The top team will advance to the World Festival in Houston in April.

