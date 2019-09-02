Khalid performs onstage during ‘A Night For Suncity' benefit concert with Khalid & Friends at the Don Haskins Center on Sept. 1, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.

Grammy Award winner and El Paso native Khalid held a benefit concert Sunday night to raise money for the El Paso Victims Fund, which will assist those impacted by the mass shooting in the city on Aug. 3, according to NBC affiliate KTSM.

Khalid brought several artists with him, including SZA, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd and actor Matthew McConaughey. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who represented El Paso, introduced Khalid, KTSM reported.

"(Khalid) was amazing tonight," O'Rourke tweeted after the event. "Giving so much of his time and talent and compassion to families who've been through so much. Bringing power and joy to the people of El Paso and Juarez."

