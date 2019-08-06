El Paso Native Khalid Plans Benefit Concert

Khalid performs during his Free Spirit world tour opening night on June 20, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

El Paso native and Grammy-award winning artist Khalid announced plans to hold a benefit concert after an attack over the Saturday left 22 dead.

The entirety of the proceeds from the concert, Khalid said, would go to families of those affected by the shooting.

In a series of tweets, he said, "Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking."

Khalid, whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, graduated from Americas High School in El Paso in 2016.

The concert will Sept. 1 at Don Haskins Arena in El Paso.

His philanthropic efforts through The Great Khalid Foundation, however, are already touching the lives of students enrolled in El Paso ISD schools. On Monday, his foundation sponsored a backpack stuffing party to help provide school supplies for students.

According to its website, The Great Khalid Foundation sponsors many initiates to invest in children’s futures though music education programs, scholarship awards, community partnerships and gift giveaways.