A janitor at a Kennedale elementary school is accused of indecency with a child after a faculty member reported seeing improper contact with a student.

Kennedale police said a school resource officer was called on Dec. 20 after a faculty member reported seeing the janitor, identified by police as 70-year-old Lewis Wayne Rawlings, have improper contact with a 6-year-old female student in an open hallway.

The faculty member removed the student from the situation and reported the incident to school administrators and Rawlings was escorted off campus.

Following an investigation, Rawlings was arrested Jan. 15 at his home and charged with indecency with a child.

The district said they notified the child's parents after learning of the incident.

"To preserve the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation with law enforcement, the district is limited in the information we are able to share, but as always, the district wants to assure everyone that student safety is and will continue to be a priority in Kennedale ISD," the district said in a news release.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.