Katie Sauceda, of Keller, designed this pair of boots that will be worn by Big Tex during the 2019 State Fair of Texas.

With only a couple of hundred days until the State Fair of Texas kicks off Sept. 27, organizers are showing off the new boots to be worn by Big Tex during the fair's 24-day run.

Big Tex's size 96 boots are chosen as part of a design contest held annually to help plan the big guy's footwear.

From a field of more than 250 submissions, the final 10 were chosen. From that group, one design emerged as the favorite -- the one put together by Keller's Katie Sauceda.

Sauceda's design features imagery of a number of Texas icons including the state's flag, a spur, some bats, a Space Shuttle, some prickly pear cactus, an oil derrick, a windmill, longhorn, a yellow rose, an armadillo, bluebonnets and, of course, the Alamo.

Sauceda will now get to work with bootmaker Lucchese to put the finishing touches on her boots as they are stitched together.