Keller Student Concerned Over Hurting Himself Injures School Resource Officer in Scuffle - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Keller Student Concerned Over Hurting Himself Injures School Resource Officer in Scuffle

Student removed from campus for observation

By Frank Heinz

Published 2 hours ago

    Keller ISD (file photo)

    A student at Keller Central High School concerned over thoughts of hurting himself became violent and injured a school resource officer Thursday, prompting a lock down.

    According to the Keller Independent School District, the student became agitated while in a counselor's office. Attempts by the school resource officer to calm the student led to a fight where the officer's ankle was injured.

    The school was locked down as a precaution for a short time; the student was removed from campus and taken for observation.

    The severity of the officer's injury is not known. There were no other injuries reported.

    Last week NBC 5 broadcast a series of reports on mental health and youth in a special news report titled State of Mind: Kids Under Pressure. Those reports can be seen below or read here.

    Mental health is a tough subject to talk about, especially when it comes to children. On Thursday, Aug. 22, NBC 5 focused an entire newscast on raising awareness of issues involving teen mental health

    (Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019)

    Suicide Prevention and Resources -- if you know someone who needs help, or if you need help, get help immediately here by calling the number above.

