A student at Keller Central High School concerned over thoughts of hurting himself became violent and injured a school resource officer Thursday, prompting a lock down.
According to the Keller Independent School District, the student became agitated while in a counselor's office. Attempts by the school resource officer to calm the student led to a fight where the officer's ankle was injured.
The school was locked down as a precaution for a short time; the student was removed from campus and taken for observation.
The severity of the officer's injury is not known. There were no other injuries reported.
