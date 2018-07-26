Employees in the Keller Independent School District suffered a rude awakening Thursday when their monthly direct deposits were not in their accounts as expected.



Keller ISD staff are paid monthly and Thursday was pay day -- but NBC 5 was told Thursday that the deposits weren't made as expected.



In a letter to employees, the district said Thursday afternoon that the file sent to the depository on Wednesday was not accepted before the 6 p.m. deadline, so the payments to employee accounts were not processed.



The district said they have been working to resolve the issue and expect to have the funds deposited in employee accounts by 5 p.m. Thursday.



"The District would like to express its sincerest apologies for the issues with today’s pay," the district said in their letter. "Please know that we value each of you and are placing measures to prevent any future issues."



School district officials added they would reimburse employees for NSF fees not waived by their bank.