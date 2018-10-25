Thief Steals From Pack of Keller Cub Scouts

A group of Cub Scouts are now learning compassion and foregiveness instead of camping after several thousand dollars in gear was stolen from their trailer.

Keller Cub Scouts are devastated after several thousand dollars in camping gear was stolen from their trailer -- just weeks before their next campout.

"I was very, very upset and quite surprised when I heard about it and I didn't quite believe it," said 11-year-old Rylan Mahanna. "And I was very upset it. Like very very."

The theft happened in the back of a parking lot at Johnson Road and Rufe Snow Drive.

“It’s all gone,” said April Driggers, whose2nd-grade son is in Pack 1910. "All of our camping gear. Our Coleman stoves, our lanterns, our tents."

"I'm going to miss campouts," said her son Benji Driggers.

And the scouts have a campout planned for Nov. 9.

"I was really surprised," said Ben Smith, 9. "And I was like what? Why? Why could they steal from us kids."

Police have little to go on. There’s no surveillance video.

The Cub Scouts are taught to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful and friendly. Now, they’re learning a new lesson.

"We're going to learn forgiveness and compassion,” Driggers said. “And if they needed it bad enough, then I hope that whatever it is they needed will help them. But to take from kids, that just breaks my heart."

Click here for a link to the cub scouts' webpage which includes a link on how to donate.