Keller Cub Scout Pack Among the First to Welcome Girls

The girls are coming to the Boy Scouts of America and one of the first packs to try out the co-ed system will be in Keller.

Nine-year-old Luke Wood's cub scouts troop, Keller Pack 450 will be part of the Family Scouting Pilot Program.

Starting Monday January 1st, girls can register to join the pack. They will have their own girls-only dens, but can now reach the same ranks as the cubs and boy scouts and they will work with the boys on some programs.

Luke thinks this just makes sense, since he says boys and girls are equal.

"Actually yes because girls are smart, boys are smart. Everyone is smart," Luke said.

His mother Corie Wood is the Assistant Den Leader for the Bear Rank for Cub Scout Pack 450.

She added the program was designed to: "Bring more unity to families, a lot are siblings of the Cub Scouts and some might just be new recruits."

Online registration is open now for the Keller group. To sign your daughter up, head to www.scouting.org and search for Keller Pack 450.