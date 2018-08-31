Keep an Eye on the Tropics, Atlantic This Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Keep an Eye on the Tropics, Atlantic This Weekend

By Keisha Burns

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Keep an Eye on the Tropics, Atlantic This Weekend
    NBC 5
    Weather may be showing areas of hot and cold pressure facing off over the mid-west.

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    No hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic Basin since July 12, but September is the peak month for Atlantic hurricanes, and right on cue, the Atlantic is getting busy.

    The next tropical storm is expected to develop off the West African coast by Saturday. This could bring rain and wind to the Cabo Verde Islands by early next week.

    Although not a big threat, we are also keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Caribbean headed for the Gulf of Mexico early next week. There’s a low chance of development, but either way, locally heavy rain will be likely along the Gulf Coast, including Florida.

    In North Texas, storm potential will increase on Sunday and will likely continue into next week.

    Easterly disturbances will bring tropical moisture and storm coverage to Central and East Texas. Heavy rain could be a threat in those areas by next week. Stay tuned for updates.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices