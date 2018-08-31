Keep an Eye on the Tropics, Atlantic This Weekend

Weather may be showing areas of hot and cold pressure facing off over the mid-west.

No hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic Basin since July 12, but September is the peak month for Atlantic hurricanes, and right on cue, the Atlantic is getting busy.

The next tropical storm is expected to develop off the West African coast by Saturday. This could bring rain and wind to the Cabo Verde Islands by early next week.

Although not a big threat, we are also keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Caribbean headed for the Gulf of Mexico early next week. There’s a low chance of development, but either way, locally heavy rain will be likely along the Gulf Coast, including Florida.

In North Texas, storm potential will increase on Sunday and will likely continue into next week.

Easterly disturbances will bring tropical moisture and storm coverage to Central and East Texas. Heavy rain could be a threat in those areas by next week. Stay tuned for updates.

