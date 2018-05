Dallas police are investigating after a person found a body in White Rock Creek Saturday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., police were called to the creek near the 6900 block of Merriman Parkway where a kayaker called to report finding the body.

Dallas Fire Rescue pulled the body ashore and the Dallas County Medical Examiner took the body for an autopsy.

The identity and cause of death have not been released at this time.

