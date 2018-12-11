Kaufman Law Enforcement Targeting School Bus Violators

A Kaufman County constable has organized a special enforcement detail targeting drivers who are passing stopped school buses in his district. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Kaufman County constable has organized a special enforcement detail targeting drivers who are passing stopped school buses in his district.

“When they pass the bus and [it] has the stop sign out, the lights flashing, they are taking the risk of injuring a child, injuring multiple children, injuring themselves, injuring other drivers,” said Constable Jason Johnson of Precinct 2 in the Forney area, who said he has received “one hundred” complaints from parents and other citizens in recent days.

Constable Johnson took to Facebook Monday, writing:

Effective immediately, the Kaufman County Constables office Pct 2 will be issuing citations for vehicles who disregard the school buses that are loading, and unloading students. We will be following school buses, and we could be on the buses radioing to deputies in the area to pull vehicles over. The individuals who are driving, and feel they do not need to stop for school buses that are clearly stopped, and are loading, and unloading your children will be issued a citations. YOU MUST STOP AND REMAIN STOPPED UNTIL ALL SIGNALS OF THE SCHOOL BUS HAS SHUT OFF "NO EXCUSES". This is your warning now.

Several Precinct 2 Constables began their enforcement Tuesday morning, along with multiple members of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper.

Last month someone passed a stopped Fort Worth Independent School District bus and hit a six-year-old boy from Benbrook. He was not seriously injured, but that same week there were five children killed in similar incidents in three different states.

A stop arm violation is punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and possible suspension of license.