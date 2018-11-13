Kaufman ISD Cancels Classes Due to Water Line Break - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Kaufman ISD Cancels Classes Due to Water Line Break

Published 2 hours ago

    All classes in Kaufman ISD are canceled for Wednesday because of a water line break, the district wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

    The broken line is along Houston Street and caused the cancellation of after-school activities Tuesday.

    Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the district wrote it expected running water to be restored by Wednesday, but was ultimately forced to cancel class.

    The city is also under a water boil notice, which could last for a day or two, said Richard Underwood, who works in Kaufman's public works department.

