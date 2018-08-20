A man suspected in the murder of a Dallas woman turned himself in to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Laredo.

Eduardo Garcia, 25, is accused of killing 35-year-old Anita Abreu in Kaufman County in September 2017.

Abreu's body was found by a passerby on the side of FM 1389 near Combine. According to inForney.com, the sheriff's department said Abreu's body was found wrapped in plastic.

Investigators linked Garcia to the case using DNA evidence.

Video Shows Officer Rescue Woman From Fiery Ala. Home

The Oneonta Police Department in Alabama this week released body camera footage of a rescue from a burning building on July 3. Two officers saved two people from the structure fire, according to police. (Published Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018)

Garcia turned himself in on Friday and has since been brought back to Kaufman County where he remains in jail on a murder charge.

Bond was set at $500,000. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.