Kaufman County Murder Suspect Turns Himself in at the Border

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Kaufman County Sheriff's Office
    Eduardo Garcia, 25

    A man suspected in the murder of a Dallas woman turned himself in to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Laredo.

    Eduardo Garcia, 25, is accused of killing 35-year-old Anita Abreu in Kaufman County in September 2017.

    Abreu's body was found by a passerby on the side of FM 1389 near Combine. According to inForney.com, the sheriff's department said Abreu's body was found wrapped in plastic.

    Investigators linked Garcia to the case using DNA evidence.

    Garcia turned himself in on Friday and has since been brought back to Kaufman County where he remains in jail on a murder charge.

    Bond was set at $500,000. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

