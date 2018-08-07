Texas Couple's Photo Shoot at Buc-ee's Goes Viral - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Couple's Photo Shoot at Buc-ee's Goes Viral

The photographer wanted to do a unique photo shoot with the young couple

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    Kristina Boyd, Hello Darlin Photography

    For many Texans, a stop at Buc-ee's during a long drive is a must. A couple from Katy took their love for the popular gas station to the next level.

    Brooks Taylor, 18, and Trevor Waters, 19, along with their photographer Kristina Boyd, decided to do a photo shoot in Buc-ee's to showcase their love and Texas pride.

    Since posting the photos, they have racked up more than 900 shares on Facebook alone.

    Buc-ee's was supportive of the photo shoot, even making sure everything was clean and looking nice before the pictures were taken.

    Boyd says Brooks and Trevor, who have been dating since the sixth grade, have been thrilled with the response to the pictures.

