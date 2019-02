Singer Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano Monday at the opening night Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

It was reminiscent of Selena Quintanilla's final performance at the Houston Rodeo in 1995 as purple lights dazzled the crowd.

Musgraves, who is originally from Mineola in East Texas, belted out "Como La Flor."

"This is our chance to honor her," Musgraves said to the crowd.

