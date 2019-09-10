Kiss Drummer Sworn in as Honorary Texas Police Officer

Kiss drummer Eric Singer is sworn in as an honorary police officer with the Wharton Police Department, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

A Texas police department welcomed a new member to its force, and he's ready to rock and roll all night.

Eric Singer, a drummer for the band Kiss, was sworn in as an "honorary corporal" by the Wharton Police Department yesterday, according to a Facebook post.

Singer wore his famous "Catman" makeup and costume during the ceremony before the band's concert in Houston Monday.

Wharton Police Chief Terry David Lynch swore in Singer, while he wore a Kiss T-shirt himself.

Singer was given the lifetime position, a formal letter from the police chief and a shadow box with the department's badge and patches.

"The corporal badge presented to you today has been selflessly worn by many within our department and today, it begins a new chapter with you," Lynch wrote in the letter to Singer.

Lynch added that Singer should not hesitate to reach out to the Wharton Police Department in the future and said it would be "an honor to spend time with a true legend."