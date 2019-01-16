KIA Announces More Recall Plans

Automaker Kia has announced plans for more recalls.

Kia is voluntarily conducting a recall campaign to perform inspections of vehicles that had their engine replaced to confirm the high pressure fuel pipe was properly installed to the fuel pump outlet.

The recall was determined by a review of vehicle production and warranty records.

This recall includes approximately 50,000 Kia Optimas, 17,000 Kia Sorentos and 1,000 Kia Sportages.

Kia is also voluntarily conducting a Product Improvement Campaign to perform a software update to the Engine Control Unit to protect the engine from bearing damage.

Affected Models: All 2011-2018 MY Optima vehicles equipped with 2.4L GDI and 2.0L T-GDI engines; all 2012-2018 MY Sorento vehicles equipped with 2.4L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) and 2.0L Turbocharged GDI (T-GDI) engines; all 2011-2018 MY Sportage vehicles equipped with 2.4L GDI and 2.0L T-GDI engines.

Customers should contact Kia consumer assistance at 1-800-333-4542 or their Kia dealer.